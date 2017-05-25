This Basketball Player Says Dating Khloé Kardashian Ruined His Career

One of Khloé Kardashian 's ex-boyfriends is speaking out about his time with her, and the NBA star revealed that he believes dating the baller-crazy reality starlet ruined his career.

The former athlete who is speaking out is ex-UNC star Rashad McCants . Known for helping North Carolina take home the victory at the national championship, McCants was once a star player, being picked No. 14 overall by the Timberwolves in 2005 and playing with Minnesota through 2009.

However, after starting his relationship with Kardashian in the fall of '09, he admits that his career took a dangerous turn. In fact, he told the Charlotte Observer that dating the reality star gave NBA teams a reason to doubt his commitment to the game.

"Without that situation in play, I'm a $60-70 million player," he said. "Easily."

The current free agent was eventually traded that same year by Minnesota to Sacramento, where he signed with the Rockets that September. He, however, did not end up playing for them. Other deals with interested teams also fell through, forcing him to settle with playing for a series of unknown teams, none of which lasted.

Khloé is currently dating another baller, Tristan Thompson. In the past, she's been linked to fellow NBA greats Lamar Odom and James Harden.

