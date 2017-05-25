BET Experience 2017!

Khloé Has a Savage Clap Back for Anyone Saying She’s a 'Kurse' on Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Khloé Has a Savage Clap Back for Anyone Saying She’s a 'Kurse' on Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Tensions are running high heading into the NBA finals.

Published 2 hours ago

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had their fair share of relationship drama since the two started dating, but this latest fan theory may be the strangest.

A fan voiced his concern that if the two tied the knot, Thompson would be the latest to suffer from the Kardashian curse, but Khloé was not here for the trolling.

Khloé is clearly not worried what fans think about her relationship with the NBA baller. 

See in the interaction, below:

Lucky for Khloé and Tristan the Cavs are flying through the playoffs and seem to be on a crash course with a third NBA Championship match up against the Golden State Warriors. If the curse is real it sure hasn't sunken in yet.

Catch up on the other times Khloé had to defend her relationship with The Wendy Williams Show, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs