Odell Beckham Jr. Is Reportedly Booed Up With This Controversial Female Rapper

Is Odell Beckham Jr. ready to give it all up for love? He's sure acting that way. According to Page Six the football player skipped practice with his team in New Jersey to hang out in LA with his new bae: a controversial female rapper.

Apparently, Beckham has been cozying up to none other than Iggy Azalea. The two reportedly went bowling in Los Angeles while Odell's teammates were hitting the gym for training camp across the country.

A source said, “They were with a small group of friends and rented the full venue out for their group, just having fun, bowling and eating throughout their visit.” The source added that they were "being romantic with each other throughout their outing giggling and cozying up to each other."

The source continued, “Odell showed up at 8.45 p.m. with three friends, at first he seemed like he wanted to remain private, he was bowling in his own lane, but later he started flirting with Iggy, they were sitting together away from the group, chatting and laughing. They all left together shortly before midnight.”

