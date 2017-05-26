She's Back: Drake's Alleged Baby Mother Shares 'Proof' She's Carrying His Child

Is Drake really going to be a daddy? A Canadian sex worker named Sophie Brussaux seems to think so. The rumored porn star and exotic dancer, who came forward with claims earlier this month that she's pregnant with the rap icon's child, is back in the news, this time with "proof" she's carrying a Little Drizzy in her belly.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Brussaux is out there sharing photos of her sonogram, and even has a lawyer in place to address any paternity issues. She also claims to have a chain of text messages from Drake asking her to get an abortion.



Drizzy's camp previously released this statement on the matter: "This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child."



Well, we are giving Sophie the side-eye, but check out the "proof" below.