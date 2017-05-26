Radio Wars: Ebro Blasts Charlamagne for Refusing to ‘Acknowledge’ Him

The rivalry between accomplished radio personalities Ebro Darden and Charlamagne Tha God has been ongoing for years now, but it's not until recently that the two figures publicly took shots at one another over the airwaves.

As far as radio beef is concerned, it is no surprise when personalities at opposing stations appear at odds, especially when Hot 97's Ebro Darden and Power 105.1's Charlamagne Tha God are involved. Most recently, the drama flooded the airwaves at the New York radio juggernaut stations when the Black Privilege author spoke on not "acknowledging" Darden in public before going on to recount a story about the Hot 97 leader wanting to take a picture with him while at Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp last year, knowing they were at odds. "I'm like, 'You slander me on the radio a hundred miles per hour, you call me a coon, an Uncle Tom, and you want to take a picture?'" he told Joe Budden. "And he was like, 'Nah, I'm just saying, I never said you wasn't talented. I just said that I didn't like what you did with Tomi Lahren.' He asked me to take a picture, bro." Listen to his comments, in full, below:

#PressPlay: #CharlamagneThaGod exposes #Ebro on #JoeBudden's podcast 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 26, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

In an attempt to correct Charlamagne's narrative and to give his side of the story, Ebro took to the radio this morning to set the record straight, explaining that his alleged beef with his radio peer begins and ends with work. "The stuff we do on the radio is stupid. It's for fun. I make fun of you for fun. That's it. It's not that deep.. Me and that dude don't have a personal problem... a personal relationship," he said. "It's radio... He talks greasy about people that work at Hot [97]. I talk greasy about people that work over there [Power 105.1] It's not personal. Let's be clear." Expounding on The Breakfast Club co-host's story that Hot 97 midday host Nessa approached him about taking a photo with his radio peer, he agreed that that aspect was true. "I said, 'Hey, Nessa would like us to take a photo together,'" he recalled, before adding that Charlamagne kept his response brief and direct. "He says, 'Nah, I'm not takin' a photo with you,'" he continued. He continued to explain, with the help of his Hot 97 co-worker Nessa, that he would have expected Charlamagne to look past their personal differences in hopes of mutually supporting the cause they were there to uplift. Listen to Darden's spirited response, below, where he calls out Charlamagne repeatedly for speaking on a podcast with a person he once vilified:

Hopefully these two can put their differences aside once and for all, in time. Get the latest on the Power 105 radio host in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings