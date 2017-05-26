Gina Prince-Bythewood Just Made Superhero History

After decades of marginalizing people of color, the superhero universe is finally starting to see some diversity. From Black Panther to Spider-Man: Homecoming, we're thrilled to see more stars that look like us as part of these blockbuster films.
Now, a huge stride has been made to give people of color a seat at the table behind the scenes, as well. Gina Prince-Bythewood, director of such classic films as Love & Basketball and Beyond the Lights, has signed on to direct Sony's next superhero film, Silver & Black, based on the classic Spider-Man characters Silver Sable and Black Cat. This would make the first time a Black woman has helmed a superhero film.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Silver Sable, created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz in 1985, is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals. The character has been both antagonist and ally to Spider-Man. Black Cat, an acrobatic cat burglar whose real name is Felicia Hardy, has a long and tangled romantic history with Spider-Man in the comics."
The project isn't slated to go into production until next year, so no cast has been announced as of yet. But we'll be keeping a close eye on this one to see how it develops!
