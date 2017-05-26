Here’s How Jasmine Washington Plans to Force Kirk Frost to Claim Their Alleged Child

According to Bossip , the former exotic dancer is willing to go to extreme measures to prove that the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is the father, and if that means getting the authorities involved, then so be it.

Jasmine Washington isn't done trying to get Kirk Frost to admit to being the father of their alleged son.

Washington has reportedly been having a hard time getting Frost to take a DNA test to prove that Kannon Mekhi Washington is his son, and his unwillingness to cooperate has put a pin in her plans to move forward.

Now, Washington's attorney, Tony Mathis, is speaking out, saying they are all ready to "get the damn thing over with."

"Kirk Frost is running from taking this test," Mathis said. "He's too scared to take the test because he knows the baby is his. All he has to do is take the test. Let's get the damn thing over with."

Mathis continued, saying that if Frost does not build up the courage to take the DNA test, Washington will file a warrant against him for criminal abandonment.

"We're gonna find him," he said. "We'll alert the authorities and we're going to put a warrant out for arrest for criminal abandonment of a child."

He continued, adding that his client has been trying to provide for her son on her own, and it hasn't been easy as she has no steady source of income.

"She's struggling," he said. "She doesn't have any financial support for the child. You are dealing with a baby who has needs... If any man knows it's not his kid, he's going to be the first one to take the test. He's been running around for the last six months!"

