Taye Diggs Just Exposed His Chocolate Cakes on Instagram

Taye Diggs is known for his wacky and spontaneous sense of humor just as much as he's known for his top-notch acting chops, but his fans were still shocked when they saw their fave post a risqué photo to Instagram for their enjoyment.

The Empire star did a quick post-and-delete earlier today, uploading a selfie with a strategically placed mirror behind him showing the reflection of his exposed behind and tied up tee.

He completed the cheeky pic with a smirk, of course.

Take a look at photo, below: