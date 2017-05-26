BET Experience 2017!

Taye Diggs Just Exposed His Chocolate Cakes on Instagram

The actor left a little treat for his followers.

Published 1 hour ago

Taye Diggs is known for his wacky and spontaneous sense of humor just as much as he's known for his top-notch acting chops, but his fans were still shocked when they saw their fave post a risqué photo to Instagram for their enjoyment.

The Empire star did a quick post-and-delete earlier today, uploading a selfie with a strategically placed mirror behind him showing the reflection of his exposed behind and tied up tee.

He completed the cheeky pic with a smirk, of course.

Take a look at photo, below:

Someone call #TayeDiggs and let him know his cakes are on the gram 👀😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

If you'd like to see the NSFW uncensored version, click here.

How could you not love this guy?

See another male celeb who isn't afraid to get naked in front of the camera in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

