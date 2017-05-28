Watch Ayesha Curry Spit Some Blistering Bars About Food

Before the NBA Finals start, players on each of the team represented typically take some time out to make public appearances in celebration.

Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha decided to make a trip to Bottlerock Festival on Friday (May 26). Ayesha displayed her cooking skills in front of the crowd at the fest and kind of stole the show when she decided to rap about food groups, fondue, stew and recipes.

Ayesha does know how to cook for real. She has her own show on the Food Network and now maybe she has a rap career ahead of her. Lord knows we’ve heard much worse. Even the Bay-Area legend E-40, who was standing right next to her, enjoyed the performance.

Snippets of her raps are below.

Thursday (June 1) will mark Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Curry’s Golden State Warriors and LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.