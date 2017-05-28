Find Out The Insane Reason Why Bill Cosby Is Refusing to Travel

Bill Cosby is still awaiting trial, but he isn’t waiting for any potential verdict to be, um, cautious.

The comedian and actor, who’s been accused of sexually assaulting several women, has already made some outlandish claims before his trial, and now, another absurd notion he’s staking has people scratching their heads.

Cosby already used his reported blindness to cover for alleged sexual assaults. Now, he’s claiming that the press against him is so bad, that he won’t travel because he believes he’ll be poisoned or and/or spied on.

According to Page Six, Cosby won’t leave his home even though – so far – no one has even come close to doing anything rotten to him.

“He and his wife are afraid that if he stayed at a hotel, someone will find a way to poison him, put something in his food,” a Page Six source said. Another source of the website suggested that Cosby’s blindness made him even more vulnerable to an attack through his food and drink. “He’s blind … so that makes him even more vulnerable to [being] poisoned or to having someone sneak into his room.”

Apparently, Cosby is so afraid someone will poison him that he won’t drink from courthouse fountains and brings his own food and drink to the courthouse from home. He also believes there’s the possibility of someone bugging and spying on him at whatever hotel he’s staying at.

Bill Cosby will stand trial in Philadelphia for the alleged sexual assault of Andrea Constand, with a court date set for June 5. If convicted, Mr. Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison. He may also faces more accusations of sexual assault by over 50 women.