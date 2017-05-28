Karlie Redd Is Suing A Car Dealership For 'Stealing' Back Their Own Whip

Karlie Redd is claiming that two men broke into her garage back in February, stole her Porsche Panamera and took it back to the dealership she bought it from.

According to TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star also claims the men took an unspecified amount of jewelry and clothing after entering her home. She apparently traced the 2014 Porsche through an app and called police, telling them her vehicle was at the dealership.

The dealership – Vanderhall Exotics of Houston – has since responded and says they repossessed the car because Redd hadn’t made enough payments on it. Karlie is denying these claims and says she’s made $43,300 worth of payments on the Porsche she purchased for $57,397.

She’s not demanding they return the car, however in the lawsuit she filed, she does want all of her money back. We'll keep you updated on this story.