Does This Picture Mean a 'Baby Boy' Sequel Is Closer Than Expected?

Memorial Day Weekend seemed to bring together the cast of one of Black cinema's most cherished cult classics, Baby Boy , as the film's star, Tyrese , took to Instagram to share that two of his former co-stars were hanging out, sparking conversation of a possible reunion.

The singer posted a photo of Taraji P. Henson and fellow former co-star Tamara Bass chilling poolside with director John Singleton, who took the photo.

While the runion may be innocent, Tyrese's caption has fans thinking otherwise, as he hinted that a sequel to the movie may be in the works. Of course, fans lost it, hoping to the Jody-loving gods that there is truth to his words.

Take a look, below: