Does This Picture Mean a 'Baby Boy' Sequel Is Closer Than Expected?

Memorial Day Weekend seemed to bring together the cast of one of Black cinema's most cherished cult classics, Baby Boy, as the film's star, Tyrese, took to Instagram to share that two of his former co-stars were hanging out, sparking conversation of a possible reunion.
The singer posted a photo of Taraji P. Henson and fellow former co-star Tamara Bass chilling poolside with director John Singleton, who took the photo.
While the runion may be innocent, Tyrese's caption has fans thinking otherwise, as he hinted that a sequel to the movie may be in the works. Of course, fans lost it, hoping to the Jody-loving gods that there is truth to his words.
Take a look, below:
Singleton also posted a photo of his own with Henson, but, like Gibson, he quickly deleted it from his account. Could this mean they're all trying to keep something top secret from leaking? Only time will tell.
See who recently confirmed the news of a sequel in the BET Breaks video, above.
(Photo: Columbia Pictures)
