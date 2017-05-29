Tiger Woods Breaks His Silence About DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods was stopped by police and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol earlier today. Now, he’s breaking his silence over what went down.

The 41-year-old championship golfer says he takes “full responsibility” for his actions, however claims his intoxicated state had nothing to do with alcohol.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in a statement Monday (May 29) evening. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too," he continued.

Woods was arrested at around 3 a.m. on Monday in Jupiter, Florida. He was released on his own recognizance by 10:50 that morning.

This was not Tiger’s first instance of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, but it’s the first time he’s been charged for the offense. Back in 2009, when he and his then wife Elin Nordegren got into their much publicized blowout, he hit a tree while driving under the influence of Ambien.