Tiger Woods Has Been Arrested, See the Mugshot

Memorial Day got off to a rocky start for Tiger Woods as he was arrested on DUI charges in Jupiter, Florida, in the wee hours of the morning.

According to TMZ, the professional golfer, 41, was stopped by police for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken in to the Palm Beach County jail at around 3:00 a.m. He was eventually released a few hours later, at 10:50 a.m.

Take a look at the athlete's mugshot, below: