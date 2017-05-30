Jaden Smith Goes on Bizarre Twitter Rant After Getting Kicked Out of a Hotel

Jaden Smith isn’t a fan of Toronto’s Four Seasons hotel and he told his Twitter following about the less than satisfactory experience he had there over the weekend.

“The Four Seasons in Toronto just made me want to throw up on myself. I hope the Four Seasons in Toronto puts me on the no stay list,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “The Four Seasons in Toronto spiked my pancakes with cheese, I’m surprised I’m still alive.”

Then he added, “After they kicked me out of my room.”

The hotel has yet to comment publicly about the situation. Check out Jaden Smith’s tweets below.