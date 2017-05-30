Fix It, Jesus? Porsha Williams Reportedly Has a New BFF to Replace Shade-Ra

According to new reports, it seems as it hasn't as Porsha may have a new bestie by her side and she's allegedly one of the show's OGs.

After the way the last season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta ended, fans of the show were curious to see if Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks 's friendship would survive.

Radar Online reports that Porsha has been hanging out a lot with RHOA veteran Kim Zolciak , who is set to make her return to the show next season.

"They are filming together," a source told the site before adding that producers of the reality show are eager to create a new "Frick and Frack" duo, which Porsha and Phaedra made famous.

The site went on to add that Porsha's washed her hands of all things Phaedra, who was exposed for fabricating the rumor of the season: accusing Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker of attempting to drug and rape Porsha during a night out.

After admitting that it was all a lie, she was reportedly fired.

Interestingly enough, Radar also reports that the show is seeking to replace Phaedra with a fresh face and has been eyeing T.I.'s estranged wife Tiny for the spot.

"Now that she and T.I. are done, they think she would make a good addition to the cast," the source revealed.

Seeing as she just wrapped up her own reality show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle on VH1, there may be a possibility of this actually materializing.

