BET Experience 2017!

Rob Kardashian Clarifies a Major Rumor About How Dream Was Conceived

Rob Kardashian Clarifies a Major Rumor About How Dream Was Conceived

The reality star is setting the record straight.

Published 48 minutes ago

Rob Kardashian is very vocal when it comes to defending his baby girl, Dream. So when someone questioned the intentions behind her conception, he wasted no time in clearing a few things up.

Gossip page TeaTenders posted a photo of Dream to their Instagram page with a shady caption stating that Blac Chyna "won the battle against Kylie [Jenner]," insinuating that she only got knocked up by Rob to prove a point.

Clearing that rumor up with haste, Rob took to the comments section to stress that his little girl was born out of love.

"Nobody brought a baby into this world out of spite," he wrote, before calling their words "disrespectful."

Take a look, below:

😩Well that escalated quickly 🙁 Our bad, that's not even Dream 😫 #TeaTENDERS

A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on

Don't come for this man's baby. Daddy don't play!

Get the latest on Rob and Chyna in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Kris Jenner via Instagram)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs