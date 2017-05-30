Tamar Claps Back at Tiny and Her Mother for 'Tarnishing' Her Name

Tamar Braxton 's friendship with Tiny can officially be moved into the column of things that are dead and gone. Any hope of the former BFFs moving on from their petty spat from last year was gone when Tamar blasted Tiny on social media this past weekend.

It all started when Tiny's mother called out Tamar for not being a presence in the life of Tiny's daughter Heiress, to whom Tamar is supposed to be godmother. Understandably, Tay didn't take too kindly to the shade, but for some reason decided to wait several months to clap back.



After fans piled on to blast Tamar for her deteriorating friendships, Tay responded with her version of the truth. "Last time I checked, Tiny is my sons God mother that has NOT seen or checked on him as well!!!" she wrote. "There are two sides to every story!!!"



See the drama play out below: