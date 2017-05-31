Apollo Has a Plan to Get Rid of His Prenup and Take Half of Phaedra’s Money

Phaedra Parks 's sweet gig at the Real Housewives of Atlanta is causing her estranged husband, Apollo Nida , to reconsider how much he deserves in their divorce. In fact, he claims the money started rolling in at a very specific time.

According to TMZ, Nida is gunning for the show in an attempt to get his prenup from Parks rendered null and void.

The currently incarcerated reality star filed documents urging the court to scrap the prenup, which he signed in October, 2009. He claims that months after he had signed on the dotted line, Parks had officially joined the cast of RHOA and the couple began raking in the cash.

Nida stressed in the court documents that due to their drastically improved financial standing at the time, the amount of money he is granted in their divorce should be reconsidered. In other words, he does not believe he is being given his fair share, monetarily, and wants a clean slate to get things right.

Parks, on the other hand, had reportedly said that their prenup is "ironclad" and Nida is only trying to get out of it any way that he can.

Get the latest on Phaedra's drama in the BET Breaks video, above.