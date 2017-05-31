Keshia Knight Pulliam Makes a Savage Move to Get Child Support From Ed Hartwell

Keshia Knight Pulliam is going into full-blown attack mode against her ex, Ed Hartwell , who made the mistake of falling behind on his child support payments for their 5-month-old daughter, Ella.

According to TMZ, Keshia is asking a judge to garnish Ed's NFL pension checks so she can get paid without dealing with him at all. Apparently, he's been falling behind on those checks lately, and she's not having it.

What's more, Keshia claims Ed is interfering with her getting her own paper by refusing to sign documents allowing her to travel outside of the country with their daughter (who, we're pretty sure, he still hasn't publicly claimed).

Messy.

