Kevin Hart and T.I. Just Joined Forces for an Epic New Project

We're here for pretty much any collaboration between Kevin Hart and T.I. (a joint album with Chocolate Droppa, perhaps), but the new project these two faves have in the works is truly epic. According to Deadline.com , the Get Hard co-stars and longtime friends are teaming up to executive produce a new TV show, and wait 'til you hear the premise.

According to a statement, the new series will be called The Studio and is created by Everybody Hates Chris scribe Aeysha Carr. It will center around the day-to-day activities of a recording studio, in the style of The Office.



"The Studio will chronicle the day-to-day and night-to-night antics that happen in a music recording studio, the people who work in this very unorthodox office place and the conversations you have when your peak work hours are from midnight to 6 a.m.," reports Deadline. Hart and T.I. will executive produce the series, and also appear on camera occasionally.

We can't wait for this one!



See what else Hart is up to with his new show, Divorce Saved My Marriage, above.