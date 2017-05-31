Uh-oh: Nicole Murphy Just Made the Wrong Comment About Kathy Griffin's Trump Photo

Earlier this week, comedian Kathy Griffin shared a photo of herself holding the bloodied, decapitated head of President Donald Trump in her hands. The photo went viral for all the wrong reasons, with even Trump's most fierce critics blasting Griffin for going too far. The image caused Griffin to lose endorsements, and the Secret Service is reportedly considering investigating her for criminal charges. Still, she has her supporters, and one of them is Nicole Murphy . Perhaps being married to a comedian for many years, her ex-husband, Eddie Murphy , has given Nicole a different perspective on humor, but for whatever reason she didn't hesitate to stand up for Griffin.

TMZ stopped Murphy at LAX to ask her if she thought the image was inciting violence. Murphy responded, "Well he already set the bar for that, there are a lot of people that have been getting hurt over this. You know because since he became president you're seeing all this violence come out, people being racist and all that stuff. And it's like, 'Oh my God where did this come from?' and ever since he became president it's just been a mess, so he already set the bar."

She adds, "But actually I think that's a quite, quite, funny pic."