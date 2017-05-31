Rob Kardashian’s Alleged New Flame: Is He Hooking Up With Another Reality Star?

It looks like Rob Kardashian may have moved on from Blac Chyna as he is rumored to be dating a new woman who's had her fair share of reality TV experience.

According to the latest issue of Life & Style magazine, the new father is reportedly dating former Bad Girls Club and Basketball Wives star Mehgan James .

"They've been hooking up for almost three months," a source revealed to the publication. "She is a huge Kardashian fan and really likes him."

Rob's famous family reportedly isn't too happy about the alleged new relationship, as they believe, based on her reputation, she's not what he needs at this point in his life.

"She's known for being out of control," the insider added. "They're ready for him to find a kind, calm woman, but that's not happening."

Chyna and Rob's relationship continues to play out on the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the estranged couple has not been together in months. They continue to co-parent for the sake of their daughter, Dream.

