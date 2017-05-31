Here's Why Stevie J Is Asking for Joseline to Get a 'Psychological Evaluation'

Things have reportedly gotten so bad between Stevie J and Joseline that the former is allegedly scared for his life — and he's citing the Puerto Rican princess's abusive ways as the reason.

According to Bossip, Stevie J has asked a judge to intervene to protect him and his daughter from Joseline as he believes his Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta co-star has gone crazy.

He is specifically asking that the judge force Joseline to submit to a psychological evaluation and be assessed for anger management issues. This all comes on the heels of reports that she attacked him on multiple occasions, one of which involved her allegedly hurling a bowl of hot mushrooms at him.

He claims she attacked him when he was attempting to mediate their ongoing child support and custody battle over their child, Bonnie Bella, and also tried to jump him last December when she was nine months pregnant. In the latter instance, he said she made contact with his face and eyes, injuring him in the process. He reportedly said this all went down while he was filming, and though the VH1 production staff and his attorney joined him in telling her to leave, Joseline still attacked.

According to the former Bad Boy producer, his claims can all be supported with police reports that have been filed.

Currently, Stevie J and Joseline are fighting it out in court over child support and custody of Bonnie Bella. The case will head to trial next week.

See how the former couple's feud affected a recent appearance in the BET Breaks video, above.