Kevin Hart Has One Condition When It Comes to Choosing His Baby’s Name

Kevin Hart is as busy as he's ever been (and that's really saying something), with new projects in stand up, television, film and even literature — but the Hardest Working Man in Hollywood will be forced to slow down later this year when and his wife, Eniko Parrish, welcome their first child together. Nothing like a newborn to put things in perspective!
For his part, Kev seems to be over the moon at the idea of expanding his family, and is leaving all the major decisions up to his wife — except for one. That would be the baby's name.
Asked by People if they had a name picked out yet, Hart admitted, “I can’t make these decisions. I do nothing, I don’t wear the pants and I’m not trying to act like I do.”
He did, however, say he has one rule when it comes to their unborn child's name. “I don’t care what it is as long as Kevin is in there somewhere.”
That should make for an interesting scenario, especially if they have a girl.
See how Hart is growing his Hollywood empire with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS