Kevin Hart Has One Condition When It Comes to Choosing His Baby’s Name

Kevin Hart is as busy as he's ever been (and that's really saying something), with new projects in stand up, television, film and even literature — but the Hardest Working Man in Hollywood will be forced to slow down later this year when and his wife, Eniko Parrish, welcome their first child together. Nothing like a newborn to put things in perspective!

For his part, Kev seems to be over the moon at the idea of expanding his family, and is leaving all the major decisions up to his wife — except for one. That would be the baby's name.