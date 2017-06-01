Report: The ‘L&HH’ Reunion Show Will Finally Reveal the True Story Behind Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington’s Alleged Baby

Now that the current season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is coming to an end, the drama between Kirk Frost and Jasmine Washington is beginning to reach a head. Reports from the show's reunion show that one of the men involved in the extensive paternity fiasco took a paternity test, which delivered "shocking results."

According to The Shade Room, one of the site's readers revealed that during last night's taping of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion special, one of the "most shocking moments in the show's history" took place involving Kirk Frost, his wife, Rasheeda, his alleged baby's mother Jasmine Washington and her boyfriend, Logan.

During a recent episode of the reality show, Logan confronted Rasheeda at her clothing store, Pressed, and revealed that he could be the father of Jasmine's son, and not Kirk. However, according to the reader, who was in attendance at the reunion taping, the results of Logan's DNA test were read on air and they prove that he was not the father.

With Logan being crossed off the list of potential men in this messy situation, Kirk's chances of being the father grew exponentially. Whether or not he has been officially confirmed as the child's father is yet to be determined.

Interestingly enough, Jasmine was not invited to the reunion taping, but decided to write a letter to Rasheeda apologizing for not coming to her "woman to woman" about the situation.

The episode will air in a couple of weeks.

