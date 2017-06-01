Epic News for Regina King and Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union has announced that she will be teaming up with Being Mary Jane producer Will Packer to produce and star in the feature film Breaking In , while Regina King is joining forces with legendary rapper Dana Dane to create a Cinderella hip-hopera.

Big news out of Hollywood: two of our favorite leading ladies are gearing up for exciting new projects.

Union's heart-pumping Breaking In will tell the story of a woman who protects her home and family during a home invasion and will be helmed by V for Vendetta director James McTeigue.

Emmy winner King's hip-hopera will tap into Dana Dane's 1987 track "Cinderfella," which traded the glass-slipper wearing Disney princess for a young man rocking Ballys. TMZ has reported that the duo are currently looking for actors to join the project, with Ice Cube reportedly voicing interest.

