[Exclusive] Watch Reginae Carter Nearly Lose It When Someone Mentions Her Father's Black Lives Matter Comments

Reginae Carter is apparently still dealing with the misdeeds of her father, Lil Wayne . On the new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta , airing Thursday night, the 18-year-old reality TV starlet found herself in the middle of a heated confrontation over her father's comments regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

It all went down during a session with Reginae's pal Zonnique's vocal coach, a guy named Brandon. When Reginae sassed Brandon, he snapped back that she should just "worry about the Black Lives Matter" movement. The clap back clearly hit a nerve, referencing the heat Lil Wayne caught for saying BLM has nothing to do with him.



"I need to take a deep breath before I do something I regret," Reginae said. "How could you bring up Black Lives Matter, you're a fan," she adds to Zonnique Pullins after removing herself from the room. "I don't know who he wants to be but that's your vocal coach."

Zonnique then relays the message for Reginae to tell Brandon to go home, and when he responds by telling Carter to go home, she becomes visibly upset. "I am home, this is me, this my family. Boy you just came around, you're a groupie. You know about Black Lives Matter, you're a fan."

