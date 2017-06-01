Here's How Rob Kardashian's Sisters Feel About His New Bae

Rob Kardashian 's reportedly moved on from Blac Chyna and is currently dating a fellow reality star who's garnered a reputation for being a "bad girl," and his sisters aren't too happy about his choice.

According to In Touch, Rob's new lady is Bad Girls Club alum Mehgan James, who's also had stints in several other reality series like Basketball Wives and even filmed an upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her ex.

The publication reports that Rob's sisters aren't feeling his new relationship as they believe Mehgan is too "out of control" for their brother and may be hungry for fame.

"Rob's been seeing Mehgan James for almost three months, and most of the Kardashians are very upset about it because Mehgan is known for being out of control and volatile," an insider revealed. "The Kardashians want Rob to find a woman who is kind and calm."

Mehgan has reportedly already met Rob's sister Khloé, "but the rest of the Kardashians are refusing to meet her."

The source continued, "Mehgan is trouble, and that's the last thing Rob needs in his life right now."

Get the latest on Rob's relationship with the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, in the BET Breaks video, above.