Tia Mowry Says a 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Is In the Works

The actress, who starred alongside her twin sister Tamera Mowry on the hit sitcom, shared the news of the impending reboot with Nylon , saying both sisters are involved.

Children of the 90s rejoice! One of the most beloved TV shows of the decade, Sister, Sister , is on its way to returning for a reboot, at least according to the show's star Tia Mowry .

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” Tia began. She added that it's been difficult to find those people, saying, “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

Mowry went on to say that she would want her character in the show, Tia Landry, to mirror who Mowry is now just like she did during its first run, saying, “A lot of people might not know this, but every year at the beginning of the season, me and my sister would sit down with the producers and tell them what’s going on with our lives in real life, and they would turn those into stories.”

