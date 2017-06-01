Stevie J’s Daughter Has a Message for Her Dad and Joseline

Stevie J and Joseline have reportedly been struggling to get along behind the scenes, but the former Bad Boy hit maker took to Instagram recently to show that they're apparently back on good terms, and one of his daughters didn't seem to be OK with that.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's resident bad boy posted a photo of himself and his ex, the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess, Joseline Hernandez, to the distaste of his daughter, Savannah Jordan.

Under the photo, she commented with just one word, showing that she pretty much wasn't on board with them doing anything together again.

Take a look, below: