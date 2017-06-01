Cops Release Shocking Dashcam Video of Tiger Woods Just Before Arrest

Tiger Woods is not having a good week. Police have released dashcam video of Woods moments before his arrest in Jupiter, Florida on Memorial Day, and it is both sad and shocking.

Woods appears to be completely out of it and, lucky for him, the cops were not aggressive. Check out the footage below.

As it has been reported, Woods went through several back injuries and is reportedly on a lot of medication. This could be why he is so out of it. Nonetheless, we hope Tiger gets the help he needs.



See the latest on his DUI arrest with The Wendy Williams Show, above.