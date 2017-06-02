Kathy Griffin Breaks Down in Tears Over Trump Controversy: 'There's Old White Guys Trying to Silence Me'

Kathy Griffin is speaking out in much more detail about her recent controversy involving President Donald Trump , and this time she is revealing how Trump and his family are trying to destroy her life and career.

In a press conference held earlier today, a visibly emotional Griffin explained how she believes the Trumps are trying to sabotage her.

"If you don't stand up, you get run over," she said. "A sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are personally trying to ruin my life forever. Forever. You guys know him — he's never going to stop."

This all stems from the now infamous photo taken by famed photographer Tyler Shields showing the comedienne holding a bloody head in Trump's likeness. Since the photo made its rounds online, President Trump, his wife, Melania, and his son Donald Jr. have all slammed the star.

"I've had everybody turn on me, and I just want to make people laugh," she said. "That's all I want to do. I screwed up."

Detailing the major backlash she's received since the photo went viral, she added that she will not back down. "I am not afraid of Donald Trump. He is a bully," she said. Kathy is also being investigated by the Secret Service.



Kathy broke down in tears when she was asked, "Do you have fear for your career after this storm dies down?"



"Absolutely," she answered. "I don't think I'll have a career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me, she said, sobbing. When asked how she felt about being fired from CNN she said it hurt her: "Look, there's a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me." She also went into detail about the sexism in the entertainment industry and how this type of backlash wouldn't happen to a male comic.

Griffin, who has since been fired by CNN from her longtime gig co-hosting the network's New Year's Eve special, went on to reiterate that she was sorry for participating in the shoot and posting the photo.

"Regarding the image that I participated in, that apology absolutely stands," she said. "I feel horrible."

Watch her speak on the controversy, below: