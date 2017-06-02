Mehgan James Claps Back at Rumors She's Dating Rob Kardashian

Rumors began swirling earlier this week that Rob Kardashian had moved on from Blac Chyna and had officially begun dating fellow reality star Mehgan James . Now, for the first time since the allegations , the former Bad Girls Club star is speaking out and she's setting the record straight once and for all.

Taking to Instagram, Mehgan, who, in addition to starring on BGC, was also a memorable fixture on Basketball Wives and Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars, stressed that the rumors are all false.

"Before any of you start defaming my character.. I'm CLEARLY not [dating] Rob, nor have I ever confirmed that I was," she wrote. "You all just so happen to believe everything you read."

She went on to explain that she posted a photo of a pair of socks from Rob's line, Arthur George, and has been labeled a "home wrecker, a fraud, a hoe... etc.," ever since.

Before ending her explanation, she seemingly threw a bit of shade at the Kardashian family, writing, "I do not control the media, BUT we all know who has the media on their payroll."

When the rumors hit the internet that the two were allegedly dating, it was reported that Rob's sisters were not happy with the possibility of him dating Mehgan as she is too "out of control" for him and doesn't bring stability and calmness to his life.

Take a look at her full response, below: