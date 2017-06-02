Phaedra Parks Accused of Having a Relationship With Another Reality Star's Ex-Husband

During the explosive reunion of RHOA , Phaedra Parks was accused of getting cozy with a man identified as "Mr. Chocolate," but his real identity was never revealed. However, shortly after the episode aired, a rumor surfaced that the man in question was actually megachurch pastor and RHOP star Gizelle Bryant 's ex-husband, Jamal Bryant .

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Real Housewives of Potomac are crossing over — sort of.

While appearing on The Breakfast Club, Gizelle addressed the rumor and firmly denied it.

"He has categorically denied he was Mr. Chocolate," she said. "He has denied that. He said that the only TV personality he has ever been in a relationship [with] was me."

The reality star then went on to explain that she is planning on dishing the dirt on all the mess she's witnessed being first lady of a megachurch.

"I have a hot, juicy faith-based book coming out," she said. "It's about all the tea that I have to spill on the faith-based world. I was in that world, so I have inside dirt information. It's gonna make you drop your Bible."

Take a look at the interview, in full, below: