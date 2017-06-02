Rob Kardashian Responds to Rumors That He Has a New Reality Star Bae

After a quiet few weeks, Rob Kardashian is back in the news thanks to an alleged new love interest, reality star Mehgan James.
Blac Chyna's ex has reportedly been hooking up with the former Basketball Wives star since making his split from the mother of his child official. Now that the rumors are swirling, though, Rob has decided to speak out about his alleged new relationship to set the record straight.
According to Rob, he has no idea who Mehgan is (or how to spell her name) and is definitely not in a relationship with her. Mehgan seemed to co-sign his claim, retweeting his tweet to her own followers:
So, is this a classic diversion tactic, or is there really nothing to see here?
See more KarJenner dating news with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS