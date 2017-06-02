Pause: Did You Know Eight Shows Featuring People of Color Were Recently Canceled?

It's that time of year when some of TV's and streaming service's programs learn their fate. It is inevitable that some well-received shows will get the axe, but the list of dropped programming led by people of color and minority-identifying individuals, in general, seems abnormally extensive this time around.

According to Variety, eight shows featuring minorities in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation have all been axed from major networks and streaming platforms like Fox, Netflix, ABC and more.

The eight canceled shows include the Morris Chestnut-led Rosewood; the hip-hop themed Netflix original series The Get Down; the all-round inclusive cultural drama Sense 8; Fox's Pitch, which focused on a Black female baseball star; the Hulu original Latino-led series East Los High; the fresh MTV series Sweet/Vicious; ABC's Regina King-led series American Crime; and WGN America's pre-Civil War-set, freedom-seeking themed series Underground.

Fans of these respective programs continue to stress via social media that it is appalling that content that is so diverse in range and representation is being axed so easily, with many not given a fair chance to make their mark.

While some of the cancellations resulted due to rating bombs and a lack of viewership, that was not the case for all. Underground, in particular, brought in stellar ratings and was a major hit for WGN America. However, according to The Washington Post, the John Legend-produced show's cutting was collateral damage caused by WGNA's parent company, Tribune Media, being sold for $3.9 billion by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Legend, since learning of the cancellation, has taken to social media to urge fans of the show to petition to find the powerful series a new home where its essence will not be lost.