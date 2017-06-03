Watch the First Trailer for 'That's So Raven' Spinoff 'Raven's Home'

If you were a fan of the classic Disney Channel series That's So Raven , you'd be pleased to know that your faves are back, but they're better and much older than you may remember. We're talking motherhood here, people.

Take a peek into the future — No, really!

The first trailer for the show's upcoming spinoff, titled Raven's Home, was just released and it has That's So Raven fans bubbling with excitement.

The trailer focuses around a newly divorced Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) reuniting with her best friend Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) as they decide to move in together. Aside from being a divorcée, Raven is also a mother of 11-year-old twins, Booker (Issac Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson).

Chelsea is also experiencing motherhood for the first time with her 9-year-old son, Levi (Jason Maybaum), and Raven's daughter Nia introduces her best friend Tess (Sky Katz) to the cast, as well.

This time around, Raven's son, Booker, is the one experiencing the psychic visions, and he's in the very early stages of his newfound abilities.

Take a look at the trailer for the highly anticipated Disney series, below: