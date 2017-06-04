Get It, Girls! 'Wonder Woman' Set a Major Box Office Record

Wonder Woman just set an important record at the box office. Already labeled a winner by critics even before its release, the opening weekend numbers have now revealed that Wonder Women is a historic success at the box office as well. The film has brought in $100.5 million domestically at the box office, making it the biggest-ever debut weekend for a movie directed by a woman.

Wonder Woman and the film's director, Patty Jenkins, beat out the previous record-holder, Fifty Shades of Grey, by approximately $15 million, shattering the notion that female directors are "risky" bets and female protagonists can't be box office gold. To put it in further perspective, the film's $100.5 million debut has beaten previous super hero successes such as Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Thor.

While some foolishly questioned whether Jenkins was up to the job, she insisted that her fandom of the character made her the perfect choice as a director. ""I am a fan of Wonder Woman and I’m a fan of the genre," she told Screen Rant back in May. "She’s never had a film before and that any superhero film, particularly an origin story, can be great. Those two things set the bar so high for me where I was like, 'Then we must try for great.'"

