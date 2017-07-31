Shoot Your Shot: Here’s Carmelo’s Latest Play to Win Back La La

Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La, may be estranged at the moment, but the Knicks' forward seemingly is intending to change that in any way he can. Most recently, he took to Twitter where he posted a photo of the Power actress looking gorgeous, completed with three thoughtfully chosen emojis.

Carmelo shared the photo on Sunday with his nine million Twitter followers and didn't use a single word in the caption. Instead, he opted for three emojis — eyes, a heart and the world — to show how he felt. Take a look, below:

Carmelo and La La separated back in April after seven years of marriage. While the cause of their separation has not been officially confirmed by either party just yet, it was rumored that the athlete cheated on his longtime partner. The couple continues to publicly support one another with their respective ventures, however. The actress even said during an interview on the Wendy Williams Show that she does not plan on divorcing Carmelo anytime soon. Get the latest on the couple in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice