Hazel E Goes Ballistic on Masika and Tries to Expose Her Allegedly Shady Prostitution Past

The rivalry, which has since lasted three years, reached another high recently when Hazel posted a screenshot of what appears to be a prostitution arrest record filed against Masika.

The feud between Hazel E and Masika Kalysha of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood seems to never end.

According to Hazel, who posted the document on her Instagram page, an "anonymous fan" of hers sent an email explaining the need to expose Masika for "lying an running her mouth."

"I have inside knowledge of her 2004 arrest for prostitution in which she also attempted to bribe the arresting officer with sex in exchange for letting her go," the fan wrote in the email, which Hazel also posted. "Attached is the official GDOC criminal summary."

The document shows that Masika was allegedly arrested for prostitution and bribery in 2004 and was sent to the Baldwin State Prison, where she was eventually released on parole.

Masika quickly responded to the claims in the comments section below the post, adding that Hazel made the entire situation up and even mentioned that she was still a virgin while in high school back in '04.

Not leaving without taking a few jabs, herself, Fetty Wap's baby mama claimed that Hazel slept around with several celebrities, including Nick Young, Anthony Morrow, Paul George, Derrick Ward Jr. and more.

Take a look at the exchange below: