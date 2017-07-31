Hazel E Goes Ballistic on Masika and Tries to Expose Her Allegedly Shady Prostitution Past

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
The feud between Hazel E and Masika Kalysha of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood seems to never end.
The rivalry, which has since lasted three years, reached another high recently when Hazel posted a screenshot of what appears to be a prostitution arrest record filed against Masika.
According to Hazel, who posted the document on her Instagram page, an "anonymous fan" of hers sent an email explaining the need to expose Masika for "lying an running her mouth."
"I have inside knowledge of her 2004 arrest for prostitution in which she also attempted to bribe the arresting officer with sex in exchange for letting her go," the fan wrote in the email, which Hazel also posted. "Attached is the official GDOC criminal summary."
The document shows that Masika was allegedly arrested for prostitution and bribery in 2004 and was sent to the Baldwin State Prison, where she was eventually released on parole.
Masika quickly responded to the claims in the comments section below the post, adding that Hazel made the entire situation up and even mentioned that she was still a virgin while in high school back in '04.
Not leaving without taking a few jabs, herself, Fetty Wap's baby mama claimed that Hazel slept around with several celebrities, including Nick Young, Anthony Morrow, Paul George, Derrick Ward Jr. and more.
Take a look at the exchange below:
Masika took to her own Instagram account to further air out her frustration against Hazel and posted screenshots of a lengthy text conversation they had, attempting to show she was right.
Things got so out of hand that fellow realty star Draya Michele chimed in, taking to the comments to urge them both to "get the check from this and keep it 'fictional.'"
A new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, in which Hazel E and Masika both star, airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.
(Photos from Left: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images, Prince Williams/WireImage)
