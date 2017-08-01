50 Cent Lashes Out at Starz Over 'Power'

The head honchos over at Starz' smash hit, Power, are at odds with the network over what is being described as unfair treatment, as 50 Cent , who stars and executive produces the drama, puts it.

Taking to Instagram after Sunday night's epic episode, the rapper, who also plays Kanan on the series, said he feels "a little different about Power " before threatening to leave the show, which currently stands as one of the highest-rated programs on the network.

The episode in question saw the deaths of two of the series' major characters, played by J.R. Ramirez and Anika Noni Rose, and was initially intended on being a two-part continuation to include more details.

According to Power showrunner Courtney Kemp, who seems to share a similar frustration to 50, Starz was not on board with the decision to extend the episode order, forcing them to pack everything into one.

"Unfortunately, Starz would not give us the extra episode," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I asked them for 12 episodes for season four and they would not do it. So because they would not do it, we had to make it one episode."

Starz is yet to respond to 50 Cent and Kemp's remarks.

Get more news on the MC, who is set to join the BET family this fall with his new show 50 Central, with BET Breaks, above.