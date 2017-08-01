Blac Chyna Has a Surprising Reaction to Someone Slamming Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian might be facing grave consequences for posting revenge porn against his baby's mother and former fiancée, Blac Chyna , but at least one of Dream's parents seems to have a mature head on her shoulders. Chyna, who has long since moved on from Rob and is even exploring legal action against him, nevertheless had a surprising reaction to a paparazzo who shouted, "F*ck Rob," at her while she was climbing into her SUV following a club appearance.

In the video, after the paparazzo shouted the expletive, more people can be heard yelling, "F*ck Rob!"

Chyna's response, rather than give them all a two thumbs up, was to defend her ex. "Hey, don't talk about my baby daddy like that," she shouted back.