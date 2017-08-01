Blac Chyna Has a Surprising Reaction to Someone Slamming Rob Kardashian

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
Rob Kardashian might be facing grave consequences for posting revenge porn against his baby's mother and former fiancée, Blac Chyna, but at least one of Dream's parents seems to have a mature head on her shoulders.
Chyna, who has long since moved on from Rob and is even exploring legal action against him, nevertheless had a surprising reaction to a paparazzo who shouted, "F*ck Rob," at her while she was climbing into her SUV following a club appearance.
In the video, after the paparazzo shouted the expletive, more people can be heard yelling, "F*ck Rob!"
Chyna's response, rather than give them all a two thumbs up, was to defend her ex. "Hey, don't talk about my baby daddy like that," she shouted back.
Well done keeping it classy, Chy.
(Photos from left: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
The actress is legitimately confused.
