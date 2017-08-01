Actress Who Plays Tasha on 'Insecure' Is Getting Serious Backlash From #TeamIssa

One person who's caught in the crossfire, big time, is actress Dominique Perry , who plays the infamous bank teller, Tasha, and currently stands as Lawrence's ( Jay Ellis ) rebound. While it may seem natural that the love for Tasha isn't fully realized yet, seeing as she's now involved with one half of the couple viewers grew to love from the very start, that ounce of hate has festered into full-blown disdain, with the actress actually being harassed in real life.

With the second season of Insecure currently in motion, super fans of the HBO smash hit series — separated by stan groups #TeamIssa and #TeamLawrence — have taken to social media to voice their opinions on where the show's main characters should take their narratives to next.

Speaking with Essence, Perry dished on the hate mail and harsh comments she receives from fans of the show — particularly those who are a part of #TeamIssa.

"She's such a love/hate character," Perry said about Tasha. "I get so much hate mail. I've even had a girl be like, 'Oh, my God, you know I want to fight you, right?'"

Perry's not oblivious to the reasons why so many Insecure die-hards feel the way they do about her character, but highlighted that she believes that Tasha is just innocent in the grand scheme of things.

"For a lot of women, she [Tasha] represents that side chick or that other woman that ruined a happy home," she said. "[But] I really don't feel like Tasha is like that at all. She's just caught in the middle of Issa and Lawrence's situation. I feel like she's just innocent in it all, to be honest. I think she just sees good in him and she just wants to instill some knowledge in him and some self-esteem and some confidence to let him know, 'This is just a phase you're going through in life and it will be great, and I would love to walk that walk with you, if you'll have me.'"

For those coming at Dominque's neck, keep in mind that it's all fictional, folks!

