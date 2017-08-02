Bill Cosby’s Legal Troubles Just Got Worse

Ahead of his second sexual assault trial, the comedian has recently suffered a major setback as his defense attorney, Brian McMonagle, has officially quit.

The fallen comic's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, shared a statement addressing the report with USA Today on Tuesday.

"It's true and we're still vetting lawyers that are on my short list," he said. "That person will be named later in the month."

While Mongtomery County Judge Steven O'Neill is yet to approve McMonagle's motion to withdraw from the case, it is reported, however, that once he does, the former TV dad will have until August 21 to appoint a new lawyer.

As of late, no reason has been given detailing McMonagle's departure from the case, which comes just a little more than three months prior to the beginning of Cosby's second trial on November 6.

The comedian's last trial ended in a mistrial back in June due to a hung jury. Cosby is being charged with allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former employee of Temple University, back in 2004.

