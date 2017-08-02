Here's Why Halle Berry Doesn’t Think James Bond Should Be a Woman

Halle Berry has some strong opinions about who should be the next James Bond. Interestingly, the Kidnap star — who was one of the most celebrated Bond Girls of years past — doesn't think the role should go to a woman. Speculation that Bond could have two X chromosomes started after we collectively let our dream of Idris Elba taking on the historic role die, but Halle isn't so quick to jump on the bandwagon.

“I want [women] to be tough, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman. I mean, that series is steeped in history, you know, Ian Fleming’s stories. I don’t think you can change Bond to a woman," she said. "We can create a new Bond character that’s a woman and give her a new name, based on that theory, but I don’t know if Bond should be a woman.”



Interestingly, Halle herself is at the top of many people's lists to take over the role.

