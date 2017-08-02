Russell Simmons Was Caught Shooting His Shot at A$AP Rocky’s Ex

It's no secret that Russell Simmons has a liking for younger women, but who knew he was so bold with the pickup lines?

The entertainment mogul showed his flirtatious side for everyone to see when he commented under a photo of model Chanel Iman, who famously dated rapper A$AP Rocky, vacationing in her bikini.

Under the photo, which she simply captioned, "My type of view," Uncle Rush boldly shot his shot, incorrectly spelling her name in a comment, which read, "Mine too lol. Hey channel."

Take a look below: