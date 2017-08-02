Russell Simmons Was Caught Shooting His Shot at A$AP Rocky’s Ex

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
It's no secret that Russell Simmons has a liking for younger women, but who knew he was so bold with the pickup lines?
The entertainment mogul showed his flirtatious side for everyone to see when he commented under a photo of model Chanel Iman, who famously dated rapper A$AP Rocky, vacationing in her bikini.
Under the photo, which she simply captioned, "My type of view," Uncle Rush boldly shot his shot, incorrectly spelling her name in a comment, which read, "Mine too lol. Hey channel."
Take a look below:
According to Bossip, while other commenters trolled the entrepreneur for his spelling error and his awkward attempt at flirting, one person who didn't find his comment amusing was his young daughter Aoki, who begged him to stop in the comments.
"@unclerush dadddddddddd stopppppppp you are so embarrassing," she wrote.
In an attempt to clear his name, Simmons said he didn't mean anything inappropriate by his comment and Chanel is all "family."
"Aoki that's ur sister and my buddy," he replied. "Don't make a scene lol."
Even if that weren't the case, it's pretty unlikely that he would've gotten a chance with the fashion model as she's currently dating Giants baller Sterling Shepard.
(Photo: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)
