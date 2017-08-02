Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Pass Himself Off as Drake to a French Woman

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
Would you consider Tyler Perry to be Drake's dopplegänger? Based on a little white lie he told to an unknowing fan, this could be the case.
While out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the super producer/director stopped to take a selfie with two French tourists. After they snapped the pic, things got a bit awkward when one half of the pair pointed out that she didn't know who he was, prompting him to have a little fun with his identity.
"I don't know you. You were a rapper?" she asked, to which Perry replied, "Yes, I'm a rapper... No, I'm a rapper, I promise. No, I'm Drake."
You think she bought it?
Take a look at the hilarious clip, below:

