Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Pass Himself Off as Drake to a French Woman

Would you consider Tyler Perry to be Drake 's dopplegänger? Based on a little white lie he told to an unknowing fan, this could be the case.

While out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the super producer/director stopped to take a selfie with two French tourists. After they snapped the pic, things got a bit awkward when one half of the pair pointed out that she didn't know who he was, prompting him to have a little fun with his identity.

"I don't know you. You were a rapper?" she asked, to which Perry replied, "Yes, I'm a rapper... No, I'm a rapper, I promise. No, I'm Drake."

You think she bought it?

Take a look at the hilarious clip, below: