Are Drake and Nicki Minaj Dating?

If reports hold any truth, the Barbs may be getting their wish as Nicki Minaj is rumored to be dating her longtime friend and label mate Drake .

According to Hollywood Life, the pair was spotted leaving a Miami nightclub together in the middle of the night, with rumors added to the mill that they're romantically involved.

The femcee came out to support Drizzy at his late night show at Story nightclub in Miami Beach on July 30. The site reports that at around 4:30 a.m. the next day, they were spotted hanging out together in an alley behind the venue.

They reportedly chose to go to that area to avoid being photographed by the paparazzi. To their disappointment, the paparazzi were waiting in the alley and caught them hugging.

While this may all just be a platonic friendship, it's fun to imagine the possibility of these two linked together.

