Watch Erica Mena's Epic Reaction to a Man Calling Her a 'Dumb A** Ho'

TSR STAFF: Kyle Anfernee! @kyle.Anfernee _____________________________________ #Roommates, y'all know #EricaMena is about that life! The reality tv personality may not be on #LHH anymore but fans got an up close look at her side piecing a man for disrespect.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT