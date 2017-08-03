Watch Erica Mena's Epic Reaction to a Man Calling Her a 'Dumb A** Ho'

This is amazing.

Published 20 hours ago

Erica Mena is not the one to mess with.

The former reality star took it back to her Love & Hip Hop days when she was confronted by a disrespectful man outside of a club. Luckily, the whole thing was caught on video by a vigilant fan.

In the video, it appears that Erica is outside of a club waiting for her Uber or some such when a disrespectful man steps to her and calls her a "dumb a** ho." The person taking the video tries to warn him that this is Erica Mena he's messing with, but to no avail. Erica wastes no time clapping back — literally — at the man and it's glorious to watch:

Go on, girl.

See how Erica has clapped back at the haters in the past with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

