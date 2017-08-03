Watch Erica Mena's Epic Reaction to a Man Calling Her a 'Dumb A** Ho'

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
Erica Mena is not the one to mess with.
The former reality star took it back to her Love & Hip Hop days when she was confronted by a disrespectful man outside of a club. Luckily, the whole thing was caught on video by a vigilant fan.
In the video, it appears that Erica is outside of a club waiting for her Uber or some such when a disrespectful man steps to her and calls her a "dumb a** ho." The person taking the video tries to warn him that this is Erica Mena he's messing with, but to no avail. Erica wastes no time clapping back — literally — at the man and it's glorious to watch:
Go on, girl.
See how Erica has clapped back at the haters in the past with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
The actress is legitimately confused.
COMMENTS